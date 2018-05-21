SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Mother of Santa Fe High School shooting victim: "Know what your kid is doing"

EMBED </>More Videos

Shooting victim's mother has strong words on parenting (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas --
When gunfire erupted at Santa Fe High School on Friday, May 18, lives were forever changed. Sophomore baseball player Rome Shubert said the gunman walked into his classroom and tossed something onto desks. As Rome ran for his life, he later realized he'd been wounded.

"I was running and looked down and noticed there was blood on my shirt. I thought it was somebody else's but somebody told me I was actually shot in the back of the head," he recalled.

Rome was incredibly lucky. He was shot in the back of the head, but miraculously escaped major injury.

Despite his injury, the day after the shooting, Rome got back on the baseball field - with the initials of the victims on his arm.

"Just to show there's some light on this, kind of bring everybody up," he said. "Just give a little feeling of hope. I wanted to be out there with all my friends and show them I'm still here."

As the community struggles for answers, Rome's mother, Shari Shubert, had some strong words in the wake of the tragedy.

When asked if she ever thought this could happen here, she responded, "Sadly, I did. ... I feel like it's a pattern with these shootings, and nothing has changed after each one. The shooting happens, our thoughts and prayers are with you, we debate gun control, then we're numb and it goes away and there's another shooting."

Shari expressed the need to address mental illness and being there for one another, while "not ignoring those who seem like they need help."

During a live interview on 'Good Morning America,' Shari pressed on with the need for hands-on parenting.

"Know what your kid is doing. I know what my kid is doing," she said. "He is accounted for at all times. He has friends because I took him to parties and I did things with him. We know who he is and what he is about. I know what he is posting on social media. I know what Rome is doing. I am invested in Rome. Parenting is priority."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
communitySanta Fe High School shootingSanta Fe
Related
Survivor speaks about being shot in head at Santa Fe HS
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Ribbons placed around Santa Fe ahead of back to school
Santa Fe ISD adds more protection as school year starts
Santa Fe first responders honored Thursday night at city hall
What Santa Fe HS students will see when school returns
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News