TCU men's hoops walk-on surprised with scholarship

Hidden cameras captured Owen Ashieris' terror instantly turn into joy when he assumed he was in trouble with a cop.

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTRK) --
Owen Ashieris believed he was in trouble with police when an officer interrupted his meeting with the TCU men's basketball team.

But hidden cameras captured the one-time walk-on player's terror turn instantly into joy.

The Twitter account for the Horned Frogs team posted a clip of the 6'1" guard being surprised with documentation, certifying his scholarship for the spring semester.

Despite playing minimal minutes for TCU this season, the 20-year-old earned the scholarship. Congratulations, Owen!

