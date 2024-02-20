Rodeo scholarship fuels father's college dream

FROM WHIM TO WIN: Terrance McIntyre took a chance when he applied for a HLSR vocational scholarship. That chance paid off!

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- According to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, their scholarship program has supported more than 480 students seeking vocational and technical degrees and certificates since 2015. Terrance McIntyre is one of those students who benefitted from a vocational scholarship.

"It paid for my school, my books, my tuition and basically made sure I that I was able to attend school debt free," Terrance said.

The father of two was a pipe fitter, a job that became unstable during the COVID-19 pandemic. His decision to return to school was fueled by his daughter's desire for a better living situation.

"My daughter said, daddy I want a house, daddy I want a house, daddy I want a house and we were living in an apartment. So I was looking for more stability," Terrance said.

He graduated with an Associate of Applied Science from Baytown's Lee College in December 2023.

"It was a big sense of relief and a great sense of self gratitude, you know, I did it," Terrance said.