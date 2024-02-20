Rodeo scholarship lights up future for UH student

Princessa Trejo overcame personal loss to emerge stronger than ever. She's now pursuing her dreams after receiving a scholarship from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Princessa Trejo was awarded a $20,000 scholarship from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. This significant financial aid is a blessing for the 19-year-old who has faced her share of life's challenges.

"My mom passed away December 2020 from cancer," Princessa shared. "Even though she was an immigrant she never let her residency status define her, which is one thing I really admired about her."

Princessa is a freshman at the University of Houston. She is currently in the Hispanic Business Student Association and looking to major in Finance.

The scholarship will allow Princessa to dedicate her time to her studies, rather than balancing work and school.

"I was working 4,5 days a week and now because of this scholarship, it really eased this financial burden off my shoulders and my dad's shoulders," Princessa said.