Teen with autism awarded D1 basketball scholarship

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KTRK) --A basketball player with autism is making a name for himself on and off the court.
Kalin Bennett, 18, is now the first person with autism to ever sign a letter of intent with a Division 1 university. He will enroll at Kent State next summer.
The 6'10", 300 pound basketball recruit from Little Rock, Arkansas is breaking new ground.
He was recruited by several other colleges, but told ABC News that he chose Kent State University because of its growing initiate with autism support on campus.
The school works with programs that are aimed at helping young adults with autism like Autism Initiative for Research, Education, and Outreach (AIREO), and Partnering for Achievement and Learning Success (P.A.L.S.).
While Bennett is known for being a top-athlete with autism, he says he wants to inspire other children like him.
"I want to make an impact not just on the court, but with kids that are struggling with the same things I am," he told Cleveland.com.
Bennett also took to social media to thank his supporters and his future university. But he also decided to set the record straight on a few things.
I just want to say one thing I had offers before Kent State and before prep school but the reason Kent and others recruited me isn’t because of my Autism and don’t get me wrong it’s cool to make history but they wanted me because I CAN HOOP AND I LOVE PLAYING BASKETBALL 💯💯— Kalin Ktech Bennett (@Ktech50) November 28, 2018