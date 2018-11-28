SPORTS

Teen athlete with autism is first to receive D1 basketball scholarship

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen with autism awarded D1 basketball scholarship

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KTRK) --
A basketball player with autism is making a name for himself on and off the court.

Kalin Bennett, 18, is now the first person with autism to ever sign a letter of intent with a Division 1 university. He will enroll at Kent State next summer.

The 6'10", 300 pound basketball recruit from Little Rock, Arkansas is breaking new ground.

He was recruited by several other colleges, but told ABC News that he chose Kent State University because of its growing initiate with autism support on campus.

The school works with programs that are aimed at helping young adults with autism like Autism Initiative for Research, Education, and Outreach (AIREO), and Partnering for Achievement and Learning Success (P.A.L.S.).

While Bennett is known for being a top-athlete with autism, he says he wants to inspire other children like him.

"I want to make an impact not just on the court, but with kids that are struggling with the same things I am," he told Cleveland.com.

Bennett also took to social media to thank his supporters and his future university. But he also decided to set the record straight on a few things.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsautismscholarshipbasketballgood newsu.s. & worldcollegeArkansas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros manager pays tribute to young fan who died of cancer
Simone Biles presented with key to the city of Houston
Houston Texans cheerleaders announce new coach
Rockets try to bust out of funk vs. Mavericks
More Sports
Top Stories
Accused priest's attorney surprised by church search
Documents seized from Houston's Catholic headquarters
TIMELINE: Father Manuel sex abuse allegations
Father arrested after driving drunk and crashing with son in car
Woman claims she was denied service for not tipping enough
Body found believed to be kidnapped 13-year-old girl
Woman arrested for attacking McDonald's manager over ketchup
Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled tahini products: CDC
Show More
TSU officials give 'all clear' after bomb threat
Man shoots son after fight over kneeling athletes: Police
Exchange student's family suing parents of Santa Fe HS suspect
League City couple accused of starving 4-year-old girl
Day care worker sentenced to 70 years for smothering infant
More News