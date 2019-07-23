Sugar Land Skeeters using home plate 'robot umpire' for rest of season

The Skeeters and the other clubs of the Atlantic League are putting the Automated Ball-Strike System to use for the remainder of the season. Skeeters' home of Constellation Field will begin use of the system on July 30.
According to the Atlantic League, the system assists home plate umpires with calling balls and strikes through radar technology. The system is billed to provide a "reliable, precise, 'rule-book' strike zone for pitchers and hitters."
Home plate umpires will use their judgment for limited ball-strike issues such as check swings, the league said.
The Atlantic League is experimenting with the system as part of a three-year partnership with Major League Baseball.
