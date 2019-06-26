Skeeters score with help of employees with special needs

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Inside Constellation Field in Sugar Land you will find some pretty amazing employees."It's just a blessing for me," says "Big" Mike Garcia."I got hired this year last March," said Derek "Tank" Schottle.Big Mike and Tank are two of the bat boys for the Skeeters."We are all like family here," said Big Mike.The two are a group of 15 employees with special needs that work every home game at the ballpark. This all came about a few seasons ago when the executive advisor to the president brought up the idea."I know the need for these guys to have work," said Larry Lobue.Lobue wanted to create a welcoming working environment for adults with special needs.That's just what the Skeeters have created, even earning the outstanding employer award from the organization ARC in Fort Bend County in both 2017 and 2018."It makes me feel real good, really proud," said Lobue.Not only as an employer but also as a father, because his daughter, who has special needs, also works here at Constellation Field."She passes out playbills," Lobue said. "As soon as she's done with that, she helps them with the 50/50.""I'm very blessed working with Big Mike," Tank said.From working side-by-side with the players to passing out playbills, to working the concession stand, you will see these Skeeters employees working hard and giving it their best."It just gets that smile on my face," said Big Mike. "You gotta follow your dreams."