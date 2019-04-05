Sugar Land Skeeters return to field with championship hardware

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Sugar Land is home to one of the best Minor League Baseball teams in the nation.
The Sugar Land Skeeters are the reigning Atlantic League Division champions, having won the title twice in the last three seasons.
They are entering their eighth season in Sugar Land, and the game they play is much more than baseball.
The Skeeters offer a family atmosphere where everyone has fun. That includes playgrounds and splash pads for the kids, and, of course, the baseball and all that comes with it for the parents.
The Skeeters' opening day is on April 25. On the night when they take on the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, the first 2,000 fans will receive a replica championship ring.
You can get more information on tickets and giveaways at the Skeeters' website.
