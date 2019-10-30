world series

Springer's Astros beer ready for tapping: Where you can get it

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Astros World Series victory means fans get to enjoy beer made by George Springer.

The Astros star crafted the beer, which will only be available at certain locations.

SEE ALSO: George Springer made an Astros beer, but you can't drink it yet
EMBED More News Videos

Beer and baseball are perfect partners. So, is there a perfect baseball beer? How about one that George Springer had a hand in?



Mo's Irish Pub in Katy, Cypress, and Vintage Park received kegs.

"We don't even know what's in it," explained Ashley Morawski, manager of Mo's Irish Pub in Vintage Park. "We don't know what it's going to taste like. No one knows anything other than it's his and we're super excited that we got it."

Despite the excitement, the restaurant can't serve it. The kegs are sealed, and bartenders can't do anything with the handle.

"It's completely locked," Morawski said. "The handle doesn't even move. They locked the outside so you can't even move it to pour it."

The reason why: the beer inside the keg is called 2019 Championship Reserve. In order for people to enjoy the beer, the Astros must take it back.
Springer crafted the beer earlier this month. He visited Budweiser's Houston brewery and worked with the brewmaster.

Anheuser-Busch will be at Mo's Irish Pub, ready to allow fans to enjoy the Championship Reserve if the team wins.

"Someone will be out here waiting for that catch to happen, that last hit, for them to call the game, and we'll make sure it gets tapped that instant," Morawski said.

Budweiser said if you want to get some, monitor its social media pages for other locations. Mo's Irish Pub will sell Springer's beer for $5.

It won't last long. The pub only received a few kegs, which employees believe won't take long to sell.

"We're super excited that we get to have one of the chosen stores," Morawski said. Another reason why the Astros need to win so this beer won't go to waste.

Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld seriesbarhouston astrosbeer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD SERIES
HAPPENING NOW: Astros behind late in World Series Game 6
A.J. Hinch promises to wear jorts if Astros win World Series
Dad who just had heart attack goes to World Series
Astros fan travels from London to watch World Series
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HAPPENING NOW: Astros behind late in World Series Game 6
Man charged after allegedly pulling gun over Popeyes sandwich
Dad who just had heart attack goes to World Series
These babies could be good luck charms for the Astros
A.J. Hinch promises to wear jorts if Astros win World Series
Alex Bregman's lucky shirt is back for Game 6!
Messy weather, 30-degree temp plunge in Houston Wednesday
Show More
Astros fan travels from London to watch World Series
J.J. Watt shows support for Astros post-surgery
Mother and her 3 children found dead inside Deer Park home
Astros fan takes out ad to thank classy Nationals fans
Does this Astros fan look like Jose Altuve to you?
More TOP STORIES News