SPORTS

Simone Biles hints at desire to coach in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Simone Biles hints at coaching (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Everyone knows Simone Biles is a decorated Olympian who has a passion for gymnastics. The 21-year-old who won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympics recently took to her Twitter account to make her desire of coaching known.


Biles grew up in Spring and still calls the Houston area home.

With Biles' desire to coach at UH, it will be interesting to see what steps the university takes to make her desire a reality.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportssimone bilesgymnasticsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Fantasy football picks could score you Super Bowl tickets
Wakeboarding mama pulls off 'In My Feelings' challenge
Texans announce dates and times for open practice
Wade Smith Foundation Hosts Free Football & Cheer Camp
Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better connect with teammates
More sports
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News