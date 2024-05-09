Stealing headlines: Montgomery's Caelee Clark breaks NCAA stolen base record

There's certainly no relief for the defense when Caelee Clark, a Lake Creek High School product from Montgomery, reaches base. The Texas Lutheran star holds the NCAA Division III record for stolen bases in a season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's not off-base to say that merely letting Caelee Clark on base is a nightmare scenario for opposing softball teams.

"Once I get on base - it's a sigh of relief," Clark told ABC13. "I did my job."

There's certainly no relief for the defense when Clark, a Lake Creek High School product from Montgomery, reaches base. Playing for Texas Lutheran University, Clark now holds the NCAA Division III record for stolen bases in a season. She has swiped 84 bags in just 34 games in 2024. Her 84 steals in a single season are the fourth-most in NCAA history - regardless of division.

"I tried to not get in my head about it or think about it too much," Clark admitted during a Zoom interview. "Everyone is so supportive."

For perspective on the performance from the princess of pilfering, Clark's 84 steals this season have come on just 86 attempts. And her total of 84 is four more than the Division I record. That mark was set "a while ago," back in 1994. Clark told ABC13 that it was "a while ago" when she developed this record-setting speed.

"Growing up, me, my older sister, and my younger sister - even my Dad, would go and race each other all the time in the backyard," Clark recalled. "I guess I've always had it in me."

If Clark has 12 more steals in her in 2024, she'll match the NCAA single-season record for any level. And with her TLU team ticketed for the postseason after winning the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) crown, Caelee will have an opportunity to make more history - and prolong the nightmare for opposing teams.

"It makes my heart happy that I have people behind me that support me," Clark said of her pursuit of LaTosha Stevens' record of 96 steals set at the Division II level in 1992. "They're always going to be there to pat me on the back, give me a hug, and congratulate me on whatever happens."

