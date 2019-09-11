Katy Tigers remain undisputed No. 1 in Week 3 VYPE rankings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5525442" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 sports producer Joe Gleason runs down the 2019 Week 2 action across the Houston area, including teams improving to 2-0.

Lots of movement after a huge slate of games in the Bayou City during Week 2.The undisputed No. 1? Katy smashed Atascocita 56-14, looking ferocious again. Cy-Fair bumps up to No. 3, while Tompkins, Klein Oak and Pearland continue to look impressive.Dickinson and Cy Ranch lost to in-state powers Allen and Converse Judson. Travis flexed against Class 5A power Foster, while Tomball Memorial is rolling with an impressive offense.Dobie, College Park and Bush have joined the conversation in Class 6A. In Class 5A, Magnolia took a tumble after getting rolled by Shadow Creek.Say hello to Baytown Lee and Lamar Consolidated to the rankings.