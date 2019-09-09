High school football: Katy leads pack of 2-0 teams after Week 2

The Tigers got five touchdowns on the ground, including two by senior Ronald Hoff Jr., as part of a 56-14 mauling of the Eagles on Friday night.
Tigers quarterback Bronson McClelland tossed two touchdowns of his own, going 11-for-15 for 207 yards. He also connected on a 77-yard pass to senior Jordan Patrick.
Katy's defense also reeled in a pick-six by Hunter Washington.
Katy, the No. 2-ranked team in the state, improved to 2-0 in 2019.
"It was a very important game to us," McClelland told ABC13 content partner Vype. "People say rankings don't matter but they are a highly-ranked team in the state. They have some good athletes; they played a good ball game. We just came out here and did what we did."
North Shore rebounds after national TV game
The reigning state champs bounced back after their Week 1 loss to Katy.
Quarterback Dematrius Davis led the Mustangs to a dominant win over Ridge Point on Thursday night, 38-7.
Other schools join Katy in 2-0 club
In Week 2, the Shadow Creek Sharks shut out Magnolia, 49-0, to improve to 2-0.
Shadow Creek quarterback Kyron Drones shined in the win.
The Fort Bend Travis Tigers also remained unbeaten on the season with a standout performance by wide receiver Parker Washington. The Tigers took victory over Foster, 42-13.
Deer Park also improved to 2-0, thanks to a one-point win over Clear Creek. The Deer won 28-27.
Elsewhere in the Houston area, the Woodlands rolled past Lamar, 31-10. Jersey Village defeated Cinco Ranch, 35-10.
