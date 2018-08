EMBED >More News Videos President Trump praised an NFL policy banning kneeling during the "The Star-Spangled Banner," saying that "maybe you shouldn't be in the country" if you don't stand for the anthem.

Colin Kaepernick's legal team wants to subpoena President Trump in a case against the NFL, Yahoo News reports It's part of an ongoing legal fight between the former Niner quarterback and the NFL.Kaepernick has been at the forefront of the controversy surrounding players kneeling during the national anthem.If the president is subpoenaed, the aim would be to see if the president had any agenda siding with the NFL.