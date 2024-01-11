Deer Park HS student signs national anthem in ASL at CFP national title game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a special Monday night at the College Football Playoff National Championship for one student from Deer Park High School.

William Stokes, 18, is still on cloud nine after getting selected to perform the national anthem in American Sign Language that night.

ABC13 got a chance to catch up with Stokes to talk about that night and how it all came to be. He said it was his deaf education teacher who nominated him to try out, which he did, and then, not long after, he was surprised at home with the good news.

Stokes said he got a chance to meet American Idol winner Fantasia before performance day, and she was really nice.

"I was very nervous because it was my first time in front of a big audience and worldwide at the College Football Playoffs," Stokes said. "My signing was great, and I felt so proud of myself."

