Clear Lake alumna sings national anthem at HLSR

The Army Soloist has performed on televised events and before several Presidents, but for her the hardest performances are for Veterans.

The Army Soloist has performed on televised events and before several Presidents, but for her the hardest performances are for Veterans.

The Army Soloist has performed on televised events and before several Presidents, but for her the hardest performances are for Veterans.

The Army Soloist has performed on televised events and before several Presidents, but for her the hardest performances are for Veterans.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Armed Forces Appreciation Day was on February 28th at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Clear Lake High School graduate and Army Soloist MSG Tracy Labrecque performed the National Anthem.

"One of the hardest performances is singing for veterans, because it's very emotional and they are so proud of their service," Labrecque said. "Getting to see that in their faces when I sing to them and for them is just indescribable almost, just overwhelmingly emotional in those times.

Labrecque joined the Army after seeing an opportunity she never knew existed.

"I didn't know I could be a musician in the military, much less a singer in the military. As I grew to learn more about the opportunity and see all the different things the army had to offer, it was a no brainer," Labrecque said.

Labrecque is a member of The U.S. Army Voices. She has performed all across the country with the Army, including for Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.