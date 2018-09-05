SAN FRANCISCO, California --Former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick is dominating conversations across the U.S. as well as the San Francisco skyline.
Video shows a giant billboard on top of Nike's flagship just off Union Square.
The move comes a day after the company announced that Kaepernick would be a major part of its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.
"Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything," Colin Kaepernick's new Nike ad reads. #abc13 https://t.co/zkekCF0B4z— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) September 4, 2018
The billboard features the caption, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything," which is a reference to Kaepernick's protests against racial injustice, that he and others believe has cost him a job in the NFL.
