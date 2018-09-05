COLIN KAEPERNICK

Colin Kaepernick billboard hangs high above Nike store in San Francisco's Union Square

Former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick is dominating conversation across the U.S. as well as the San Francisco skyline. Here's a look at the billboard above Nike's flagship in Union Square. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick is dominating conversations across the U.S. as well as the San Francisco skyline.

Video shows a giant billboard on top of Nike's flagship just off Union Square.

The move comes a day after the company announced that Kaepernick would be a major part of its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.



The billboard features the caption, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything," which is a reference to Kaepernick's protests against racial injustice, that he and others believe has cost him a job in the NFL.
sportscolin kaepernicknational anthemprotestnflSan Francisco 49ersabc7 originalsSan Francisco
