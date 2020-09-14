Sports

Several NFL players kneel during national anthem, Kaepernick slams league's social justice campaign as season begins

SAN FRANCISCO -- The NFL season kicked off on Sunday and as expected, numerous players took a knee during the national anthem.

Others chose to stand and hold a fist in the air. Some teams locked arms as they stood on the sideline.

Members of the Los Angeles Rams stand and kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

Members of the Los Angeles Rams stand and kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

AP / Ashley Landis

Cleveland Browns players kneel before the play of the National Anthem during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore.

Cleveland Browns players kneel before the play of the National Anthem during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore.

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) and others kneel on the sideline before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md.

Washington Football Team quarterback and others kneel on the sideline before start of an NFL football game against Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh



The kneeling from players is an evolved form of what former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first did in 2016.

On Sunday, he tweeted his take on some of the NFL's social justice initiatives - calling them "propaganda."

He also said the league is still blackballing Eric Reid, Kaepernick's former teammate who joined him in protest four years ago.

Shots of both Kaepernick and Reid are featured in the NFL's video of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" -- largely considered the black national anthem.

The video is being played ahead of games during week one.

One thing noticeably absent this year are fans. Only a couple cities are allowing people inside stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssanta clarasan francisco 49ersprotestcolin kaepernicknflnational anthem
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20-year-old with disability shot and killed in her sleep
Tropical Storm expected to intensify to Cat. 1 hurricane
You'll want to avoid I-69 at Hwy 6 right now after this fire
Police searching for missing 20-year-old in north Houston
Amazon seeking 100,000 people for warehouse jobs
Woman shot while driving still has bullet lodged in head
Woman killed by driver doing donuts in SE Houston
Show More
Vanessa Guillen bill headed to Capitol Hill this week
Mayor of Conroe dies after long battle with cancer
Scattered storms possible Monday
Women refurbish old computers and donate to students
ABC13 to host town hall on closing gap for Hispanic students
More TOP STORIES News