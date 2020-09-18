colin kaepernick

All-black Colin Kaepernick jersey sold out in less than 1 minute, Nike says

An all-black Colin Kaepernick jersey sold out in less than a minute Thursday.

Nike released the number seven jersey to commemorate four years since the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback took a knee to peacefully protest against systemic racism and social injustice during the national anthem.

According to Nike, the Icon 2.0 jersey went on sale Thursday morning and sold out in less than a minute.



It initially sold for $150, but there are now several listed on eBay for much more.

This is not the first time Nike's Kaepernick apparel has quickly sold out.

The Icon 1.0 jersey was released last year and Kaepernick said it sold out in approximately 10 hours.



RELATED:
Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden for first time since 2016
EMBED More News Videos

Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick is returning to Madden.


Colin Kaepernick, Disney announce partnership deal
EMBED More News Videos

In Sept. 2018, it was announced that Colin Kaepernick would be one of the faces of a new Nike advertising campaign commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" motto.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingblack lives mattercolin kaepernicknflnikefootballu.s. & worldsports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLIN KAEPERNICK
Several NFL players kneel during national anthem as season begins
Kaepernick returns to Madden for first time since 2016
Texans receiver Kenny Stills talks activism, arrest and 'real change'
Fauci, Kaepernick to receive Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thought he hit an animal, but it was actually pedestrian, deputies say
Friend reveals Houston influencer's state of mind before death
Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
Man brought back to life after taking a bullet to the groin
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
Show More
Man shot while driving on North Beltway crashes into pole
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
Storms could make for a messy Wednesday morning commute
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
More TOP STORIES News