COLIN KAEPERNICK

Colin Kaepernick featured in Nike 'Just Do It' ad

EMBED </>More Videos

Colin Kaepernick is one of the faces of a new Nike advertising campaign commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" motto. (Nike)

Colin Kaepernick is one of the faces of a new Nike advertising campaign commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" motto, according to ESPN.

"Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything," reads the ad, which Kaepernick shared on social media Monday.



Nike has kept Kaepernick on its endorsement roster over the years after signing him in 2011. He has not appeared in any of the brand's ads for the previous two years.

"We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward," Gino Fisanotti, Nike's vice president of brand for North America, told ESPN.

Other athletes in the "Just Do It" campaign include Odell Beckham Jr., Shaquem Griffin, Lacey Baker, Serena Williams and LeBron James.

Kaepernick is suing the NFL for allegedly colluding to keep him out of the league. An arbitrator sent Kaepernick's grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league's request to throw out his claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice.

Kaepernick began a wave of protests by NFL players two seasons ago, kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. The protests have grown into one of the most polarizing issues in sports, with President Donald Trump loudly urging the league to suspend or fire players who demonstrate during the anthem.

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnational anthemcolin kaepernicklawsuitnflPresident Donald Trumpprotestcivil rightsblack lives matterracismdiscriminationfootballNational Footbal LeagueSan Francisco
COLIN KAEPERNICK
NFL owners note Donald Trump's attempt to influence anthem views
Colin Kaepernick spotted in Houston during football drill
Colin Kaepernick, T.I. donate $20K to Harvey relief efforts
New XFL: 'football reimagined' with no politics
More colin kaepernick
SPORTS
Bregman homers in 3rd straight game, Astros beat Twins 4-1
Bregman does limbo under teammate with new dugout staredown
Inside the NFL rookie experience: 'Dudes are here today and gone tomorrow'
Referee shortage threatening high school football
More Sports
Top Stories
Tropical downpours mean Labor Day washout for Galveston
EYE ON THE GULF: Gordon forms off the coast of Florida
Why are Houston's holiday plans repeatedly dampened by floods?
Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp users hit by outages
LIVE: Tropical downpours soak southeast Texas
HER STORY: Woman seen on video fleeing abusive boyfriend
Man breaks silence after deadly shooting over parking spot
Wife gets prison for killing hubby who wouldn't stop 'yapping'
Show More
Male doctor apologizes for saying female doctors 'do not work as hard'
Man found dead in driveway after being shot in back in SW Houston
Marine rescue volunteers discover beached dolphin in Galveston
Tibbetts' dad: 'Don't distort her death for racist views'
Referee shortage threatening high school football
More News