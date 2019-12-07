Jose Altuve visits with superfan who just turned 100

The Astros slugger visited Buckner Parkway Place, a senior living community in west Houston, where he met with Shirley Clark, who turned 100 years old on Monday.
There was reason for Altuve's visit to the new centenarian aside from her die-hard love of baseball and the 'Stros.
According to Buckner Parkway Place, Clark spent 30 years as a missionary, with part of that time in Altuve's home country of Venezuela. She said her favorite players are the ones from that country.
During Altuve's visit, the pair bonded in both English and Spanish, and Clark was able to show off her deep knowledge of player stats.
So, what's Shirley Clark's secret to longevity? Enjoying life, eating right, staying active and getting out to the ballpark whenever possible, she said.
