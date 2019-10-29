Does this Astros fan look like Jose Altuve to you?

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- As one of Houston's biggest stars, Jose Altuve gets mobbed by fans wherever he goes.So, what happens if you kind of look like him?"I always tell people I look a little bit more like off-season Altuve," laughed Edgar Ruiz.Ruiz lives in Friendswood and owns All Star Revolution, a cheerleading training facility in Webster.He's the same height as Altuve and even his students call him 'Jose.'"I had a lady follow me out of H-E-B who thought I was him," he explained. "She even said, 'Well, your calves even look alike!' I thought that was a little weird."