Jose Altuve visits young Astros fan who was burned in explosion in Panama

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros players are often celebrated on and off the field for their generosity and love for their fans.After an upsetting World Series loss, Jose Altuve decided to give a heartwarming surprise to one of his youngest fans.Altuve paid a visit to a young patient who was severely burned in a gas explosion in Panama this year.The young boy, who is now seeking treatment in Galveston with his family, is from Altuve's home country, Venezuela.A video shows the boy speechless as Altuve walked through the door surprising him.Altuve gifted the boy with a very special Astros World Series cap.