Jose Altuve visits young Astros fan who was burned in explosion in Panama

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros players are often celebrated on and off the field for their generosity and love for their fans.

After an upsetting World Series loss, Jose Altuve decided to give a heartwarming surprise to one of his youngest fans.

Altuve paid a visit to a young patient who was severely burned in a gas explosion in Panama this year.

The young boy, who is now seeking treatment in Galveston with his family, is from Altuve's home country, Venezuela.

A video shows the boy speechless as Altuve walked through the door surprising him.

Altuve gifted the boy with a very special Astros World Series cap.
galveston houston astros good news feel good
