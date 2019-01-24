HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --J.J. Watt's comeback 2018 season for the Houston Texans has earned the defensive star his fourth NFL 101 award for the AFC's best defensive player of the season.
The team announced the defensive end's 2018 award is his fourth since 2012.
Recipients of the NFL 101 awards are chosen annually by the "Committee of 101," which is comprised of 101 national media sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league. Watt's honor is separate from the commonly-known NFL Defensive Player of the Year, which is determined by the Associated Press and presented to the league's top defensive player of the season, which Watt has already won three times in his career.
In his eighth season, and his first since 2015 in which he played in all 16 regular season games, Watt posted 16.5 sacks, which was the NFL's second best individual total in 2018. He also posted a career-high seven forced fumbles.
He was credited for 61 total tackles, 47 of which were unassisted.
Watt will receive his award during the 49th annual 101 Awards set for March 9 in Kansas City.
