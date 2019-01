EMBED >More News Videos Texans star J.J. Watt tweeted out his thankfulness of fans and their support in the wake of their AFC Wild Card loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

EMBED >More News Videos JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai celebrated after the Texans win Sunday by showing off their new puppies, Tex and Finley

EMBED >More News Videos J.J. Watt wants NHL team in Houston

EMBED >More News Videos These fans' bright and smiling faces brought a smile upon J.J. Watt's face as he played a bit with them.

EMBED >More News Videos ABC13 captured this great and unsurprising moment: J.J. Watt making time for men in uniform after Texans win in Denver.

J.J. Watt's comeback 2018 season for the Houston Texans has earned the defensive star his fourth NFL 101 award for the AFC's best defensive player of the season.The team announced the defensive end's 2018 award is his fourth since 2012.Recipients of the NFL 101 awards are chosen annually by the " Committee of 101 ," which is comprised of 101 national media sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league. Watt's honor is separate from the commonly-known NFL Defensive Player of the Year, which is determined by the Associated Press and presented to the league's top defensive player of the season, which Watt has already won three times in his career.In his eighth season, and his first since 2015 in which he played in all 16 regular season games, Watt posted 16.5 sacks, which was the NFL's second best individual total in 2018. He also posted a career-high seven forced fumbles.He was credited for 61 total tackles, 47 of which were unassisted.Watt will receive his award during the 49th annual 101 Awards set for March 9 in Kansas City.