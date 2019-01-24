SPORTS

JJ Watt picks up 4th career 'NFL 101' AFC Defensive Player of the Year

EMBED </>More Videos

Top five things you didn't know about JJ Watt.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
J.J. Watt's comeback 2018 season for the Houston Texans has earned the defensive star his fourth NFL 101 award for the AFC's best defensive player of the season.

The team announced the defensive end's 2018 award is his fourth since 2012.

Recipients of the NFL 101 awards are chosen annually by the "Committee of 101," which is comprised of 101 national media sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league. Watt's honor is separate from the commonly-known NFL Defensive Player of the Year, which is determined by the Associated Press and presented to the league's top defensive player of the season, which Watt has already won three times in his career.

In his eighth season, and his first since 2015 in which he played in all 16 regular season games, Watt posted 16.5 sacks, which was the NFL's second best individual total in 2018. He also posted a career-high seven forced fumbles.

He was credited for 61 total tackles, 47 of which were unassisted.

Watt will receive his award during the 49th annual 101 Awards set for March 9 in Kansas City.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt thankful for fans' support after tough loss to Indianapolis Colts
EMBED More News Videos

Texans star J.J. Watt tweeted out his thankfulness of fans and their support in the wake of their AFC Wild Card loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai celebrate AFC South title with 2 new puppies
EMBED More News Videos

JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai celebrated after the Texans win Sunday by showing off their new puppies, Tex and Finley

H-TOWN HOCKEY: JJ Watt wants NHL team in Houston
EMBED More News Videos

J.J. Watt wants NHL team in Houston

Texans' star J.J. Watt spends time with fans ahead of Browns game
EMBED More News Videos

These fans' bright and smiling faces brought a smile upon J.J. Watt's face as he played a bit with them.

J.J. Watt makes time to sign autographs for military members after Texans win in Denver
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 captured this great and unsurprising moment: J.J. Watt making time for men in uniform after Texans win in Denver.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsjj wattHouston TexansnflHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Schedule Alert: The tricky games in the NBA playoff race
To Boston, from Houston: Acevedo makes good on ALCS wager
Rockets' James Harden hits 30-point mark for 21st straight game
James Harden scores career-best 61, Rockets edge Knicks 114-110
More Sports
Top Stories
Dad who allegedly tried to run over school guard laughs in court
Woman shot outside business in southwest Houston
Texas City teen dies after being hit by train
Paying tribute to the Florida bank shooting victims
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
New cruise line will offer adults-only cruises
Lance McCullers Jr. helping save hundreds of pets each week
Show More
Two permanent ramp closures coming this weekend
Mom of 5 and TSU graduate becomes assistant county attorney
Best 50 jobs in America for 2019
Top curling irons on the market
Man rode motorcycle inside home during bizarre SWAT standoff
More News