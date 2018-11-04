MILITARY

J.J. Watt makes time to sign autographs for military members after Texans win in Denver

ABC13 captured this great and unsurprising moment: J.J. Watt making time for men in uniform after Texans win in Denver.

DENVER, Colorado (KTRK) --
There were multiple victories Sunday in Denver: one for the Houston Texans and another for J.J. Watt's fans in uniform.

On the first Sunday of the NFL's Salute to Service month, which honors military veterans and active duty members, the Texans star walked off the field after the team's 19-17 victory with two members in uniform.

ABC13 Sports Director Greg Bailey captured Watt in the tunnel as he's handed memorabilia from his fans. With several strokes of a marker, Watt pens his name to the items as the military members look on.

One of the men in uniform makes a remark to the effect that he can't believe this is happening.

"God Bless Our Troops," Bailey posted on Facebook with the video. "I couldn't help think that as I watched JJWatt stop after the Houstontexans win in Denver. Can you imagine how much this means to these men? #SemperFi"

Many Texans fans know how important the troops are to the star athlete from Wisconsin. Aside from his award-winning dedication to charitable pursuits, Watt has done almost everything in his power to honor military and country, through one gesture or another.

FLEX ON 'EM: J.J. Watt showing off his biceps for the troops might just make your day

JJ Watt asked to send shoes to service member, but does one better

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt sends soldiers in Afghanistan a pair of his shoes
JJ Watt gives shoes to platoon Afghanistan

