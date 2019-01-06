HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --While fans of the Houston Texans are spending their Sunday wondering what could've been, one person is taking Saturday's loss different.
Texans star J.J. Watt tweeted out his thankfulness of fans and their support in the wake of their AFC Wild Card loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
"Love this team. Love the fans," Watt wrote. "If I've learned one thing the past few years, it's that negativity does nobody any good. So I'm gonna stay smiling & keep working to improve."
The Pro Bowl defensive end finished Saturday with two tackles and a tackle for loss.
But while Watt finished 2018 healthy for the first time since 2015, even he know it's time to rest after a grueling NFL season, tweeting that he was going to give the body a break and enjoy, "A Guinness" or two.
Cheers to you, J.J.
