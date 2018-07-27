SPORTS

Meet J.J. Watt? Check! Boy's creative to-do list helps him meet Texans star

EMBED </>More Videos

A little boy had his dream come true when he got to meet J.J. at training camp.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
When you want to meet J.J. Watt, sometimes all you need is the power of Twitter and a little creativity.

A Houston Texans fan named Finn was at training camp holding a sign with a very important to-do list.

The sign indicated that Finn had a busy 2017. Not only did he attend Texans training camp last year, but he also managed to get appendicitis and poison ivy.

The other half of the sign had a different set of goals for 2018: attend training camp, don't grow a new appendix, don't get poison ivy, and most important, meet J.J. Watt.

Finn's creativity caught the attention of Eyewitness News reporter and anchor Bob Slovak who posted the photo on Twitter.



Sure enough, Watt came through a couple hours later.

Finn's mom, Jennifer Brannan, posted an update saying that her son got that last box checked in the most unique way, with Watt's signature.

It was apparently a rough 2017 for Finn. Brannan explained that her son got appendicitis just five days after getting poison ivy.



As Brannan said, here's to a surgery free 2018 for both Finn and Watt!

RELATED: Sneak peek of Texans training camp digs at historical West Virginia resort
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texansjj wattcampWest Virginia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Is it time to trade deGrom? The Mets have a big choice to make
Astros host Rangers after making good catch on market
James Harden motivated for repeat run, in touch with Carmelo Anthony
SOLD OUT! Astros fans wait hours to get rare Reddick bobblehead
More Sports
Top Stories
Homeowner shoots teen burglary suspect in west Harris County
MASKED UP AND ARMED: Officers catch suspected robbers in the act
Credit card skimmers discovered at gas stations in Harris Co.
Toddler sickened in Mexico returning home to Houston
LISTEN: 911 call from Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home released
Quadriplegic man's van taken from his NE Houston complex
HCC trustee plagiarized parts of dissertation: board
Suspect still on the run 2 months after child was shot
Show More
Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: 'I wish I worded it better'
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Families want memories of 2 Atascocita teens to live on
Man found guilty of capital murder in 'honor killings'
If you see these things, don't use the ATM, police say
More News