SWEET MOMENT: Texans star JJ Watt meets home state fan through Make-A-Wish foundation

Watt shared the sweet on Twitter photos of Jeremy and his family inside the NRG Stadium just before Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texans star JJ Watt shared the special moment in which he met with a young fan from his home state of Wisconsin through the Make-A-Wish program.

Houston's defensive end said the Make-A-Wish foundation helped the family make the trip to Houston.


Houston's defensive end said the Make-A-Wish foundation helped the family make the trip to Houston.

During their meet, Watt said he and Jeremy compared their scars, talked shop and exchanged some gifts.

Watt also thanked the family for delivering on his request to bring some Wisconsin weather with them.
