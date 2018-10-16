Incredible to meet Jeremy and his family who got to come down from Wisconsin thanks to Make-A-Wish. We compared scars, talked shop & exchanged some gifts. Truly special moments with a great family.

(and they even delivered on my request to bring some Wisconsin weather with them) pic.twitter.com/SQKecy3EtI — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 15, 2018

Texans star JJ Watt shared the special moment in which he met with a young fan from his home state of Wisconsin through the Make-A-Wish program.Watt shared the sweet encounter with Jeremy and his family on Twitter just before Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.Houston's defensive end said the Make-A-Wish foundation helped the family make the trip to Houston.During their meet, Watt said he and Jeremy compared their scars, talked shop and exchanged some gifts.Watt also thanked the family for delivering on his request to bring some Wisconsin weather with them.