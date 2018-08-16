EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3835257" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 13-year-old fights through brain tumor

Back in July, Eyewitness News profiled Sean Gamino.The 13-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumor in April, and he has been battling ever since.At 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Gamino and his mom arrived at their first ever Texans training camp. "Super Sean" is a diehard Texans fan and was greeted with a first-class experience.Sharing a tent with the American Cancer Society, Sean was approached by Texans general manager Brian Gaine.Gaine offered Sean sideline passes to Saturday's game against the 49ers.Afterwards, several of the Texans players came by to share special moments with Sean.The biggest of Texans, J.J. Watt, got on a knee and introduced himself.It got even better. Texans legend Andre Johnson offered Sean his hat, and then signed it.