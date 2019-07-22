Houston Texans safety Justin Reid doing OK after crash involving drunk driver

Reid, 22, tweeted that his vehicle was rear-ended Saturday night. Aside from a few bruises, no one was seriously injured.
He later joked that he felt better than after some football games.
As some of you know, I was involved in an accident last night from being hit from behind by a drunk driver. Thankfully aside from a few bruises, nobody involved was seriously injured 🙏🏾— Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) July 21, 2019
I feel better than I do sometimes after football games lol— Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) July 21, 2019
But he also referenced a more serious incident involving Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newtown.
In 2014, Newton suffered two fractures in his lower back after a car accident near the Panthers' stadium.
Reid said that the crash was "scary stuff" and urged people to "make good decisions out there on the road."
Fans left him well wishes on Twitter, saying they were glad he was okay.
"Thank God you are good bro. More to accomplish in life outside of Football!!!" one person said.
"Thank God you're okay man. Prayers up. Drunk driving needs to stop!!!!!!" added another fan.
"Oh no! Glad to hear no one was seriously injured!! People REALLY need to think before they get behind the wheel....life is too precious!" a Twitter user said.
Thank God you are good bro. More to accomplish in life outside of Football!!!— Ray B. (@raybizzle713) July 22, 2019
Thank God you’re okay man. Prayers up🙏 Drunk driving needs to stop!!!!!!— Gamz (@GamzCards) July 22, 2019
Oh no!! 😱Glad to hear no one was seriously injured!! People REALLY need to think before they get behind the wheel...life is too precious! 🙏🏾— Felicia Wheaton (@ItsFeliciaW) July 22, 2019
Reid will be entering his second season in the league. He's already proven himself to be a standout player, recording 70 solo tackles and forcing one fumble in his rookie season.
He played in all 16 regular-season games with the Texans.
Reid was a third round pick in 2018 after playing three seasons at Stanford University.
The Texans take the field for training camp this Thursday.
