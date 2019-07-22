Sports

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid doing OK after crash involving drunk driver

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans safety Justin Reid is okay after he says he was involved in a crash with a drunk driver.

Reid, 22, tweeted that his vehicle was rear-ended Saturday night. Aside from a few bruises, no one was seriously injured.

He later joked that he felt better than after some football games.




But he also referenced a more serious incident involving Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newtown.

In 2014, Newton suffered two fractures in his lower back after a car accident near the Panthers' stadium.

Reid said that the crash was "scary stuff" and urged people to "make good decisions out there on the road."

Fans left him well wishes on Twitter, saying they were glad he was okay.

"Thank God you are good bro. More to accomplish in life outside of Football!!!" one person said.

"Thank God you're okay man. Prayers up. Drunk driving needs to stop!!!!!!" added another fan.

"Oh no! Glad to hear no one was seriously injured!! People REALLY need to think before they get behind the wheel....life is too precious!" a Twitter user said.






Reid will be entering his second season in the league. He's already proven himself to be a standout player, recording 70 solo tackles and forcing one fumble in his rookie season.

He played in all 16 regular-season games with the Texans.

Reid was a third round pick in 2018 after playing three seasons at Stanford University.

The Texans take the field for training camp this Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Popular Texans players to begin training camp on sideline

RELATED: Here's when you can watch Houston Texans training camp

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston texanscrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News