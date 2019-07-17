Here's when you can watch Houston Texans training camp

The team announced the six training camp practices that will be open to the public:
- Thursday, Aug. 1
- Saturday, Aug. 3
- Saturday, Aug. 10
- Wednesday, Aug. 14
- Thursday, Aug. 15
All practices begin at around 9:10 a.m. at the Houston Methodist Training Center right across from NRG Stadium.
Gates will open one hour before practice, with lines forming on Murworth Drive. Free parking begins at 5 a.m. in the Green Lot off Lantern Point Drive.
The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be enforced.
The Aug. 14-15 practices will be joint sessions with the Detroit Lions, who take on the Texans in the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 17.
The Texans officially begin training camp on July 25.
The Texans head to Wisconsin the week of Aug. 4 ahead of their first preseason game with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 8.
Fans can register for a training camp ticket drawing starting on Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m. The deadline to register is Thursday, July 25 at 3 p.m.
Fans can visit the Texans training camp website for more information on the drawing.
SEE ALSO:
Houston Texans reveal 2019 season schedule
Houston Texans face off with all NFC teams in 2019 preseason