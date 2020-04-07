PGA

Houston Open's Memorial Park debut pushed back to November

HOUSTON, Texas -- For this most unusual year, the Houston Open gets its old spot back one week before the Masters.

Augusta National picked Nov. 12-15 as the best date to move the Masters, postponed from this week because of the coronavirus. That week on the schedule previously belonged to the Houston Open, which now is scheduled to go a week earlier on Nov. 2-8.

"The Masters has their rescheduled dates, and the change places our tournament as the premier tournament to once again be played the week prior," said Giles Kibbe, president of the Houston Astros Golf Foundation.

The Houston Open, previously run by the Houston Golf Association, took a risk in 2007 by moving a week before the Masters. It paid off a year later when Augusta National changed its criteria to invite all PGA Tour winners, making the Houston Open the last chance to get into the Masters.

The tournament was relegated to the fall when it lost longtime sponsor Shell, and the week before the Masters was given to the Valero Texas Open.

Even for this year, it won't necessarily be like old times.

Assuming golf resumes this year, Augusta National has indicated that players who already have earned invitations will play in November. Players who win PGA Tour events when golf resumes are expected to get invitations to next year's Masters.

The Houston Open moves to Memorial Park, a public course, after years at the Golf Club of Houston.

MORE HOUSTON OPEN STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonpga
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PGA
Masters golf tournament postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
2020 Houston Sports Awards bring out most notable stars
2020 Houston Sports Awards finalists and Legacy winners
Memorial Park renovations ahead of schedule, Astros say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. to vote on $60M medical shelter at NRG
American Airlines flight attendants test positive for COVID-19
Near record heat before a stormy cold front blows in
Amazon hires more than 80,000 new employees to meet demand
How to prevent bringing COVID-19 home from grocery store
Texas Children's employees rewarded with bonus checks
Here's when the MLB could be eyeing a return amid pandemic
Show More
Kids can eat free takeout from these Houston restaurants
List of canceled events and closures in Houston-area
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham steps down
Halliburton laying off at least 600 workers in Texas and Oklahoma
Lowe's will close on Easter during coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News