PGA Tour and Astros Foundation announce 5-year partnership with Houston Open

Eyewitness Sports reporter Bob Slovak goes into the details of the Houston Open and the Astros Foundation's involvement. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The PGA Tour and the Astros Foundation announced a five year partnership with the Houston Open.

The 2019 tournament will be conducted at the Golf Club of Houston during the fall portion of the PGA Tour's 2019 to 2020 FedExCup season with a $7.5 million purse and 500 FedExCup points awarded to the winner.


"Our team is committed to the continued growth of the Houston Open and making a positive impact in the city of Houston," said Astros owner and Chairman Jim Crane in the press release. "The Astros Foundation has always committed to giving back to our community. The funds raised through this tournament will allow us to continue our commitment to serving the people within our county and city and help improve our parks."

The Golf Club of Houston has been home to the Houston Open since 2003.

Ian Poulter was the winner of the 2018 Houston Open.

