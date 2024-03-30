No. 15 ranked, Spring-based PGA player 'nervous' for ceremonial 1st pitch in Astros-Yankees game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This year's Texas Children's Houston Open features 144 of the best golfers on the planet. However, one of the top players in the field did not have to travel across much of the globe to spend the week in Houston.

"I've never had a hometown event feel on Tour," Sahith Theegala told ABC13 following his round Friday. "Getting up, in my own bed, doing my morning routine, having a cup of coffee, getting in my car and driving here. It's nice, it's nice, it's a good feeling."

Theegala, the 26-year-old son of Indian immigrants, recently moved to Spring. Currently No. 15 in the Official World Golf Rankings, Theegala says he will have several family members and friends at Memorial Park Golf Course this weekend for rounds three and four of the Houston Open.

"It's great, I'm going to go back and sleep awesome tonight," Theegala said.

However, he might not sleep as soundly when thinking about his Saturday - and not because of what lies ahead at Memorial Park Golf Course.

Theegala will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Saturday's Yankees vs. Astros game.

"It's probably the most nervous I'm ever going to be," Theegala said of throwing the first pitch.

"My caddie, Carl, bought a couple mitts and a ball last night at Dick's," Theegala, who says he's maybe played catch three times in his life, admitted. "We're going to go to my gym at home and get some shots up, loosen my shoulder with some basketball because I've played basketball my whole life, and get a couple tosses in because I cannot go into that without prepping. I'm going to be nervous. And 55 or 60 feet, I'm going to cheat all the way to the front of the mound. Whatever it is, 55 feet, it's a long way. If anything, I'm going to sail it, I will not put it in the dirt. I hope I can keep that promise."

