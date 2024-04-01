3-year-old cancer survivor's has her artwork showcased during PGA Tour's Houston Open

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At the PGA TOUR's Texas Children's Houston Open, caddies for the players were carrying more than just golf bags.

"Just being one of four, that was pretty special," Justin Hill admitted.

The caddie bibs for the tournament featured art from patients at Texas Children's Hospital. One of the four designs worn by caddies throughout the tournament at Memorial Park was a watercolor work of handprints. It was done by three-year-old Maggie Hill of The Woodlands, who spoke with ABC13 via Zoom.

Last summer, Maggie was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor.

Her treatments, including six rounds of chemo, kept her and her mother Amanda at Texas Children's for long days and long stays.

"There's only so much Elsa that I can watch," Amanda said smiling. "So we would do a lot of art, and then she and I would hang her artwork up. I started bringing a roll of tape, and we'd hang everything up in her room just for some color decoration."

The same art that helped Maggie through her hospital stays and clinic appointments was worn during the Houston Open by Ted Scott, the caddie for Scottie Scheffler who is the top-ranked golfer in the world.

"There's been so many moments in this that, you know, you never imagine your life like going down this path," Justin Hill, Maggie's father, shared. "It's kind of surreal. And this is, at least one of those, that it's a good moment to have happen."

"We told her that everyone is seeing her artwork, and she was like, 'Oh, yay.'"

By winning the Texas Children's Houston Open, Stephan Jaeger earns more than $1.6 million, but Maggie's family says that's not the only prize.

"They really want to showcase what the kids can do," Amanda said of Texas Children's Hospital. "And it just makes them feel like a million bucks."

