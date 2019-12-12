Houston-born MLB third baseman signs $245M deal with L.A. Angels

Former Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole is going to the Yankees for a record $324M.

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- Lamar High School and Rice alum Anthony Rendon just agreed to a deal to join the L.A. Angels.He was trending on Twitter overnight.His deal with the Angels is $245 million for a seven-year contract.You may remember the last time we saw Rendon, he was playing for the Nationals and helped beat the Astros in the World Series.The 29-year-old third baseman will be introduced at Angel Stadium on Saturday.Rendon is the latest to be offered big money this offseason.Here's a look at the top three so far: