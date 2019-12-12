Sports

Houston-born MLB third baseman signs $245M deal with L.A. Angels

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- Lamar High School and Rice alum Anthony Rendon just agreed to a deal to join the L.A. Angels.

He was trending on Twitter overnight.

His deal with the Angels is $245 million for a seven-year contract.

SEE ALSO: Nats star who won World Series in Houston: Only 1 thing would be sweeter

You may remember the last time we saw Rendon, he was playing for the Nationals and helped beat the Astros in the World Series.

The 29-year-old third baseman will be introduced at Angel Stadium on Saturday.

Rendon is the latest to be offered big money this offseason.

Here's a look at the top three so far:

  • Rendon is headed to the Angels for $245M.

  • Pitcher Stephen Strasburg is staying with the Nationals for $245M.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscalifornialos angeles angelsrice universitymlbbaseballwashington nationals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD prepares farewell to fallen Sgt. Christopher Brewster
Fugitive in sergeant's death may be headed to Louisiana: Authorities
Police sergeant dies after being hit by suspect in traffic stop
Mother says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room was hacked
Another cold start along with patchy frost possible Thursday morning
13 Investigates: Deadly year for Texas officers
'There was no vest failure' in Sgt. Brewster's death: HPD chief
Show More
Houston man rescuing dog stuck outside elevator goes viral
UTSA lecturer arrested after thousands of fake Adderall pills found
Digital Deal of the Day
Mike Vick will still be honored at Pro Bowl amid pushback
What we know about fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
More TOP STORIES News