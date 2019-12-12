Houston-born MLB third baseman signs $245M deal with L.A. Angels

He was trending on Twitter overnight.
His deal with the Angels is $245 million for a seven-year contract.
SEE ALSO: Nats star who won World Series in Houston: Only 1 thing would be sweeter
You may remember the last time we saw Rendon, he was playing for the Nationals and helped beat the Astros in the World Series.
The 29-year-old third baseman will be introduced at Angel Stadium on Saturday.
Rendon is the latest to be offered big money this offseason.
Here's a look at the top three so far:
- Former Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole is going to the Yankees for a record $324M.
- Rendon is headed to the Angels for $245M.
- Pitcher Stephen Strasburg is staying with the Nationals for $245M.