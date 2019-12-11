Sports

Gerrit Cole to sign record $324M deal with Yankees: Sources

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees have agreed to a record nine-year, $324 million contract, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Cole, the most coveted free agent in baseball this offseason, spent the last two seasons with the Houston Astros.

In a contract year, he pitched his way to a stellar 2019, in which he went 20-5 and pitched 326 strikeouts.

Despite finishing second to former teammate Justin Verlander in this past season's AL Cy Young Award race, Cole's season was a loud enough statement to command a record-setting contract heading into 2020.

ESPN also reported other teams were in a bidding war to sign the 29-year-old Cole, including the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.

ESPN contributed to this report.

The video above is from a previous story.
