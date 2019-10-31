Nats star who won World Series in Houston: Only 1 thing would be sweeter

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5660869" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rendon's parents said they have been approached by many of Anthony's fans while in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Washington Nationals' superstar third baseman Anthony Rendon returned home to play the Astros in the World Series, and he's leaving a champion.In the seventh inning of Game 7, his home run was one of the final daggers into the Astros' historic season.Rendon, who was born in Richmond, played at George Bush High School, then Lamar High School.For Rendon, he said it was simply amazing to win the World Series in his hometown."The amount of family that we have here, the amount of friends, the support system, it's awesome," Rendon said post-game.He also said the only thing that would be short of winning the World Series in Houston was being part of the hometown team, but he added he'll take a championship wherever.Rendon was drafted out of high school by the Braves but chose to play at Rice University.Rendon hit 20 home runs as a freshman at Rice.The university's baseball team congratulated him on the World Series win a tweet, saying it couldn't be more proud of him.The Nationals drafted Rendon in 2011. Rendon, who is having an MVP season with the Nationals, is set to be a free agent in 2020.