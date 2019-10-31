Sports

Nats star who won World Series in Houston: Only 1 thing would be sweeter

HOUSTON, Texas -- Washington Nationals' superstar third baseman Anthony Rendon returned home to play the Astros in the World Series, and he's leaving a champion.

In the seventh inning of Game 7, his home run was one of the final daggers into the Astros' historic season.

Rendon, who was born in Richmond, played at George Bush High School, then Lamar High School.

For Rendon, he said it was simply amazing to win the World Series in his hometown.

EMBED More News Videos

Rendon's parents said they have been approached by many of Anthony's fans while in Houston.



"The amount of family that we have here, the amount of friends, the support system, it's awesome," Rendon said post-game.

He also said the only thing that would be short of winning the World Series in Houston was being part of the hometown team, but he added he'll take a championship wherever.

Rendon was drafted out of high school by the Braves but chose to play at Rice University.

Rendon hit 20 home runs as a freshman at Rice.

The university's baseball team congratulated him on the World Series win a tweet, saying it couldn't be more proud of him.



The Nationals drafted Rendon in 2011. Rendon, who is having an MVP season with the Nationals, is set to be a free agent in 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonwashington nationals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband who allegedly stabbed wife arrested at hospital
Be careful on the road! Wind gusts up to 40 mph expected
Mattress Mack loses at least $11.6 million in Astros bets
Woman accused of faking autism for sexual gratification
Petition to change date of Halloween gets 155K signatures
Teacher allegedly segregated students based on belief in God
71 passengers killed in train fire in central Pakistan
Show More
World Series 2019: Astros fall short in bid to win 2nd title
Design concepts revealed for Pulse shooting memorial, museum
BOO! ABC13 anchors get spooked in fun Halloween video
New video of Mexican gun battle during El Chapo son raid
Will Gerrit Cole leave the Astros after World Series loss?
More TOP STORIES News