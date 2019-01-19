SPORTS

Houston Astros stars discuss team's goals for 2019 season

Carlos Correa, Lance McCullers Jr. and George Springer discuss getting into gear with Spring Training just three weeks away.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Astros Fanfest is one week away, and Astros Spring Training is just around the corner.

With the team four weeks away from Spring Training, Eyewitness News caught up with Houston Astros stars George Springer, Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers Jr. to talk a little baseball at a private event.

When they first got together, Correa and Springer embraced like they had not seen each other in months.

RELATED: Karbach Brewery and Astros team up for new beer

But in addition to catching up with each other, the intimate event allowed these top Astros players to bond with their biggest fans.

"It has been a while since we interacted with them," Correa said. "The season is over, so it is good to get back together."

McCullers Jr. underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in November and is slated to miss all of 2019. But despite the injury, his spirits are still high.

RELATED: McCullers undergoes Tommy John surgery, will miss 2019 season

"I'm kind of out of that first issue part to make sure my nerve was all good post surgery," McCullers said. "It's all gone well."

Overall, the Astros are expecting a great 2019 after a 103-win 2018 season.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to work," Springer said. "I'm ready to make another run at this thing in 2019."

