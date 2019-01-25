Yordan Alvarez, outfielder

Brandon Bielak, right-handed pitcher

Akeem Bostick, right-handed pitcher

J.B. Bukauskas, right-handed pitcher

Ronnie Dawson, outfielder

Alex De Goti, infielder

Kent Emanuel, left-handed pitcher

Ryan Hartman, right-handed pitcher

Jose Luis Hernandez, right-handed pitcher

Taylor Jones, infielder

Corbin Martin, right-handed pitcher

Jack Mayfield, infielder

Brendan McCurry, right-handed pitcher

Erasmos Pinales, right-handed pitcher

Lorenzo Quintana, catcher

Jamie Ritchie, catcher

Chuckie Robinson, catcher

Josh Rojas, infielder

Cy Sneed, right-handed pitcher

Nick Tanielu, infielder

Abaraham Toro, infielder

Forrest Whitley, right-handed pitcher

Eleven pitchers, three catchers, six infielders and two outfielders are among the slew of non-roster players hoping to impress Houston Astros brass during spring training.The 22 players represent a cross-section of Houston's farm system, with all of the members touted as key acquisitions over the last few years.Entering last spring training, the Astros were looking to find the right pieces and insert them into a potential title-repeating roster.This time around, Houston will look to plug in pieces for sustained success. The Astros will already be down at least two starting pitchers from last opening day. Hence, this slew of talent for 2019's spring training will be highlighted by Forrest Whitley, the team's top prospect and top right-handed pitching prospect in the Majors.Whitley also arrived in West Palm Beach last year as manager A.J. Hinch and company got a closer look at the 21-year-old.Overall, 60 players - 31 pitchers and 29 position players - are heading to camp. There are 38 current roster players and two vacant spots on the 40-man roster.Pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 14. The first full squad workout is slated for Feb. 18.Here are the non-roster invitees, as announced by the Astros: