HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Eleven pitchers, three catchers, six infielders and two outfielders are among the slew of non-roster players hoping to impress Houston Astros brass during spring training.
The 22 players represent a cross-section of Houston's farm system, with all of the members touted as key acquisitions over the last few years.
Entering last spring training, the Astros were looking to find the right pieces and insert them into a potential title-repeating roster.
This time around, Houston will look to plug in pieces for sustained success. The Astros will already be down at least two starting pitchers from last opening day. Hence, this slew of talent for 2019's spring training will be highlighted by Forrest Whitley, the team's top prospect and top right-handed pitching prospect in the Majors.
Whitley also arrived in West Palm Beach last year as manager A.J. Hinch and company got a closer look at the 21-year-old.
Overall, 60 players - 31 pitchers and 29 position players - are heading to camp. There are 38 current roster players and two vacant spots on the 40-man roster.
Pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 14. The first full squad workout is slated for Feb. 18.
Here are the non-roster invitees, as announced by the Astros:
- Yordan Alvarez, outfielder
- Brandon Bielak, right-handed pitcher
- Akeem Bostick, right-handed pitcher
- J.B. Bukauskas, right-handed pitcher
- Ronnie Dawson, outfielder
- Alex De Goti, infielder
- Kent Emanuel, left-handed pitcher
- Ryan Hartman, right-handed pitcher
- Jose Luis Hernandez, right-handed pitcher
- Taylor Jones, infielder
- Corbin Martin, right-handed pitcher
- Jack Mayfield, infielder
- Brendan McCurry, right-handed pitcher
- Erasmos Pinales, right-handed pitcher
- Lorenzo Quintana, catcher
- Jamie Ritchie, catcher
- Chuckie Robinson, catcher
- Josh Rojas, infielder
- Cy Sneed, right-handed pitcher
- Nick Tanielu, infielder
- Abaraham Toro, infielder
- Forrest Whitley, right-handed pitcher
