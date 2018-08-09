SPORTS

Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better communicate with Astros teammates

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros' Alex Bregman said he's focusing on learning Spanish to help break communication barriers. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Alex Bregman can do a lot more than play baseball. The clutch-hitting third baseman is bilingual, too.

Bregman has made communication a top priority, learning Spanish to help overcome any possible communication barriers with players who were born outside the U.S.

"I think it made us closer," Bregman said, also giving credit to his international teammates for learning more English. He said both sides working on the language barrier makes the Astros closer than any other team in the league and makes everyone feel like a family.

Some of the Astros players include Jose Altuve and Marwin Gonzalez, who are from Venezuela; Yuli Gurriel, who calls Cuba home; and Carlos Correa, who is from Puerto Rico.

Bregman's Spanish has improved so much that he can even teach others the language.



With dedication to little things like this from Bregman and other Astros, it shows how close this team and the dedication they have to communication that can contribute to a winning culture.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ed Oliver poses for cover of Sports Illustrated Magazine
Travis Johnson speaks high praise of Texans defense
Texans' younger players ready to make a difference at camp
New York Mets fans offered free therapy
More sports
SPORTS
Why 200 wins is the new 300 wins
TEXANS IN :60: Will Watson be back on the field tonight?
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
Cory Burke sees Philadelphia past Chicago, Houston needs pens to oust LAFC
More Sports
Top Stories
Father shot to death by gunmen who stole his truck
Police: 10 motorcyclists racing cause crash on Katy Fwy
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Police take aim at prostitution along Houston's Bissonnet Track
It's handled: Breastfeeding Austin mom's creative cover up
Man admits shooting stranger after commenting on Facebook
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Show More
Fugitive miniature horse captured in NW Houston neighborhood
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Rooftop movie theater to open in Houston
TEXANS IN :60: Will Watson be back on the field tonight?
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
More News