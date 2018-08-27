Flight passengers soar with Astros #DugoutStareChallenge

It all started with star third baseman Alex Bregman after the Astros soundly beat Seattle last week. Afterwards, the team created a hashtag craze that seems to have caught fire online.Last Wednesday, Bregman and his teammates collectively stared into AT&T SportsNet's dugout camera: part tough guys and part "Blue Steel."But after the full team joined in on the fixed-stare fun, Bregman asked the Astros faithful on Twitter to use the hashtag #DugoutStareChallenge to do their own takes on the meme.The latest dugout stare challenge took place at 37,000 feet, as the team flew back from a weekend playing in Anaheim, California. Passengers on the packed plane, including H-E-B's Scott McClelland, paused to stare down the camera. If you look closely, you can even see a baby taking part in the challenge!