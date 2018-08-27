SPORTS

Flight passengers soar with Astros #DugoutStareChallenge

EMBED </>More Videos

The Astros' signature celebration is not limited to ground level, as exhibit by this video.

By
It all started with star third baseman Alex Bregman after the Astros soundly beat Seattle last week. Afterwards, the team created a hashtag craze that seems to have caught fire online.

Last Wednesday, Bregman and his teammates collectively stared into AT&T SportsNet's dugout camera: part tough guys and part "Blue Steel."

But after the full team joined in on the fixed-stare fun, Bregman asked the Astros faithful on Twitter to use the hashtag #DugoutStareChallenge to do their own takes on the meme.

The latest dugout stare challenge took place at 37,000 feet, as the team flew back from a weekend playing in Anaheim, California. Passengers on the packed plane, including H-E-B's Scott McClelland, paused to stare down the camera. If you look closely, you can even see a baby taking part in the challenge!
READ MORE:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosviral videoviralairplaneHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
A's, Astros meet for final series of the season
J.J. Watt foundation says $41.6M in Hurricane Harvey relief is largest crowd-sourced fundraiser in history
Come and get 'em: List of Astros 2018 game giveaways
Matt Chapman emerging as face of A's as they take on first-place Astros
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman and son allegedly killed man who asked them for a ride
Suspects in adult bookstore rape wanted for string of crimes
White House flag back at half-staff for McCain after criticism
Child left alone for day and a half while parents go to concert
Jacksonville Shooting: 2 men killed at Madden tournament ID'd
Disney hiring new applicants for Parks Moms Panel
Judge blocks online plans for printing untraceable 3D guns
JJ Watt shows how Harvey donation money is being spent
Show More
Houston PD ask for help in search of missing teen
Whataburger gifted superfan Randy Rogers custom boots
Five new Chick-fil-A menu items you will crave on Sundays
Spaghetti Warehouse to return to Houston as new concept
Police sergeant and officers punished for taunting distraught man
More News