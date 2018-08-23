HOUSTON ASTROS

Alex Bregman calls on Astros fans for best #DugoutStareChallenge video after Harris Co. Precinct 5 Constable's Office pays tribute

After the Astros went viral for their dugout "Bregman stare," a few of our local law enforcement joined in.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Bregman stare, which is Alex Bregman's intense home run celebration, is now viral, and it has gained a challenge.

On Thursday, a day after the signature celebration was adopted by the entire Houston Astros dugout, the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office made sure to make themselves feel like they were staring at the world with the hometown boys.

The office of Constable Ted Heap posted on social media a well-choreographed tribute to the Bregman stare involving everyone in the department, from constable deputies, to the K9 unit, to the motorcycle deputies, to the clerical staff.

Bregman, the originator of Major League Baseball's hottest meme right now, expressed amazement over the clip.

"Love y'all!!!!!" Bregman tweeted at the the constable's office.

Here's where the fun is about to begin. In a follow-up tweet, Bregman called out for fans to send the best Bregman stare.

"I wanna see everybody's best stare down. Send me a video of your best camera stare with the hashtag #DugoutStareChallenge tag me in it!!!" Bregman tweeted.



The AL West-leading Astros are in southern California for a series with the Angels. Prepare for lots of staring!

RELATED: 'Bregman stare' reaches critical mass when entire Astros dugout poses in Seattle
The entire Astros dugout sported the Bregman stare.

