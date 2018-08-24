SPORTS

Thanks, Alex Bregman! You can now own a Houston Astros dugout stare T-shirt

The entire Astros dugout sported the Bregman stare.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two days after the Houston Astros gave fans their best steely-eyed stares from the dugout, a T-shirt commemorating the now-viral moment was born.

That's right. You can now buy a shirt with the image of Alex Bregman and Co. forever emblazoned on the front.

Breaking T, the company behind the Hugs for Homers and Kempin' Ain't Easy shirts, has now created the Dream Crushing shirt featuring the iconic stare.



Bregman is the mastermind behind the Blue Steel - inspired tradition. After hitting a home run, he returns to the dugout and gives the nearest camera his most intense stare.

On Wednesday night, the players made it a party, turning to look at the camera at the exact same time.

Bregman took the look to the next level, asking fans to send him their best camera stare with the hashtag #DugoutStareChallenge.


The Harris Co. Precinct 5 Constable's Office has already taken him up on the offer, choreographing their own version of the stare, complete with motorcycle deputies, clerical staff and yes, the K9 unit.

After the Astros went viral for their dugout "Bregman stare," a few of our local law enforcement joined in.



Ready to crush some dreams?

You can get the dugout stare shirt for $26.00 on the Breaking T website.

Now you can officially say you've been there, done that and bought the T-shirt.
