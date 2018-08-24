HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Two days after the Houston Astros gave fans their best steely-eyed stares from the dugout, a T-shirt commemorating the now-viral moment was born.
That's right. You can now buy a shirt with the image of Alex Bregman and Co. forever emblazoned on the front.
Breaking T, the company behind the Hugs for Homers and Kempin' Ain't Easy shirts, has now created the Dream Crushing shirt featuring the iconic stare.
🚨 NEW ⚾️ SHIRT 😶 ALERT! 🚨— BreakingT (@breakingtco) August 23, 2018
A HR celebration for the ages. @TonyKemp, @ABREG_1, @Twhite409 and their Houston teammates are the Dream Crushers, and it's Dream Crushing SZN.
Get the @MLB_PLAYERS-licensed shirt here: https://t.co/MpqAI2nSKl pic.twitter.com/jhASVqrPrP
Bregman is the mastermind behind the Blue Steel - inspired tradition. After hitting a home run, he returns to the dugout and gives the nearest camera his most intense stare.
On Wednesday night, the players made it a party, turning to look at the camera at the exact same time.
Bregman took the look to the next level, asking fans to send him their best camera stare with the hashtag #DugoutStareChallenge.
I wanna see everybody’s best stare down. Send me a video of your best camera stare with the hashtag #DugoutStareChallenge tag me in it!!!!— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) August 24, 2018
The Harris Co. Precinct 5 Constable's Office has already taken him up on the offer, choreographing their own version of the stare, complete with motorcycle deputies, clerical staff and yes, the K9 unit.
Love y’all!!!!! https://t.co/gG3P7wvE7X— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) August 24, 2018
Ready to crush some dreams?
You can get the dugout stare shirt for $26.00 on the Breaking T website.
Now you can officially say you've been there, done that and bought the T-shirt.