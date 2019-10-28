world series

Carlos Correa and fiancée celebrate teen cancer fighter's birthday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Carlos Correa and his Houston Astros can celebrate another championship on the field as early as Tuesday when the World Series resumes at Minute Maid Park.

But on Monday, hours after the team touched down from Washington, the superstar shortstop and his fiancée, Daniella Rodriguez, used the World Series off day for a celebration bigger than baseball.

The couple returned to MD Anderson Cancer Center where they celebrated the birthday of young cancer patient Jalen Garcia, a student from Laredo, Texas.

Rodriguez posted a photo of she, Correa and the teenager to Instagram.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY JALEN," the post read. "I thank God for bringing you into our lives."



Correa has become a regular visitor of MD Anderson this month. He similarly spent the day after he hit a game-winning home run in the AL Championship Series with Garcia. He visited once before that during the AL Division Series.

SEE ALSO: Teen cancer fighter gets second visit from Carlos Correa

Rodriguez said the ALCS walk-off home run was blasted with the teen in mind.

"He just whispered to him, 'The next home run that I hit is going to be for you. When you see me pointing up, I want you to know that I'm pointing at you,'" Rodriguez said.

Correa's commitment to Jalen and other young patients, including a boy named Truman, was also on full display during the World Series telecast. He had Jalen and Truman's names written on a Stand Up 2 Cancer sign that read "I fight for..." during a break in play in Game 4.

Astros win fueled by teen cancer fighter, Correa's fiancée says
"I really feel like that adrenaline that Carlos had, and knowing that Jalen was in his mind really helped him push even harder."



Astros' Carlos Correa dedicates walk-off home run to cancer patient
The video above is from a previous story.
