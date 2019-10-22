Sports

Teen cancer fighter gets second visit from Carlos Correa

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shortstop Carlos Correa returned to MD Anderson Cancer Center Monday to visit cancer patient Jalen Garcia, a student from Laredo, Texas.

Correa dedicated a walk-off solo home run to Garcia in Game 2 of the ALCS.

"I looked up at him, and I was like, the first person I thought about was Jalen, and (Correa) goes, 'You know what, so did I!'" fiancée Daniella Rodriguez told ABC13 via Facetime.

The couple met Jalen when they stopped by the hospital just one day after the Astros' big ALDS win over the Tampa Bay Rays. That's when Correa promised to dedicate a homer for him.

While Correa was at MD Anderson on Monday, he took the time to visit another patient named Truman.

"Two special kids with such big hearts," Correa said of Truman and Jalen. "Thank you guys for inspiring me! Stay strong and keep fighting!"



"You are a wonderful human being," commented one Instagram viewer. "So proud to have you on the Astros!!!"

