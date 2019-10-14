Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa dedicates walk-off home run to cancer patient

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While many Houston Astros fans are praising Carlos Correa for his game-winning heroics versus the Yankees Sunday night, he and fiancee Daniella Rodriguez are cheering on their own hero.

Last Friday, Rodriguez shared a photo of the couple stopping by MD Anderson Cancer Center to visit some of its patients one day after the Astros' big ALDS win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

One of those patients was Jalen, who according to Rodriguez's post, is from Laredo, Texas and attends her former high school.

"As soon as I heard about Jalen being in Houston I made sure we did everything possible to meet him," Rodriguez wrote. "You are our hero Jalen! Keep fighting we're right behind you cheering you on."



Correa proved again he was in Jalen's corner on Sunday.

In her Instagram Story, Rodriguez quoted Correa, who said, "Next home run I hit will be for you. When you see me pointing, I'll be pointing at you."

As we know, Correa came through with a walk-off solo home run to right field to give the 'Stros the win in Game 2 of the ALCS.

Later in the Instagram Story, Daniella gave credit to Jalen for the big moment.

"@jalen_garcia3 because of you Carlos hit a walk-off homerun!!!!" she posted.

It looks like Jalen is definitely a lucky charm.

