SPORTS

Charlie Morton leaving Houston Astros for Tampa Bay with two-year deal

EMBED </>More Videos

Charlie Morton and his wife Cindy are proud parents of a baby daughter, their fourth child.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Charlie Morton, a major arm in the Houston Astros starting rotation, is signing with the Tampa Bay Rays on a two-year free agency deal.

The Tampa Bay Times reported the American League East club agreed with the right-hander to a contract totaling $30 million.

Morton saw a career renaissance in Houston after signing with the Astros before the 2017 World Series winning season.

In 2018, Morton, at 34, boasted a 15-3 record with 3.13 ERA, both career-best. He also garnered his first ever All-Star Game selection after 11 seasons, which also included stops in Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

In Houston sports lore, Morton is remembered for throwing four strong innings late in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series in route to the franchise's first world championship. He also holds the distinction of being the first pitcher to win two Game 7 decisions in the same postseason.

As for the Astros, the club will have to deal with a future where up to three of the five starting pitchers from opening day this past year aren't in the rotation come next April.

Dallas Keuchel's status in free agency still remains to be seen, and Lance McCullers Jr. will be sidelined in 2019 after Tommy John's surgery.

The video above is from a previous story.

RELATED STORIES

Charlie Morton stayed behind in Houston during Astros' AL West title celebration for baby daughter's birth
Houston Astros head to free agency bidding war over keeping Dallas Keuchel
EMBED More News Videos

Top 5 things you didn't know about Dallas Keuchel

Lance McCullers Jr. missing Houston Astros' 2019 season after Tommy John surgery
EMBED More News Videos

Lance McCullers ready for 'Comeback SZN' in post-surgery pic

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsTampa Bay RaysHouston AstrosMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Bryce Harper Watch: Who will land the superstar free agent?
J.J. Watt releases new shoes in honor of Navy SEALs
Harden scores 29 to lead Rockets past Blazers 111-104
Houston Rockets play causes Alex Bregman to spill drink
More Sports
Top Stories
2 dead, 2 injured in devastating crash on Highway 99
Grandparents sentenced to prison for kidnapping grandson
Texas Attorney General says wounded officers in 'good spirits'
Security video shows missing mom the day she vanished
3 men wanted for bank heist in southwest Houston
Smiling woman in Hyundai wanted for passing bad checks
Next storm COULD bring snow to Texas early Friday
Full list: SAG Awards 2019 nominations
Show More
Drone video captures killer whales trailing New Zealand swimmer
Text message tax? California is considering it
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 3 years
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in NW Harris County
Recall issued for Kotex tampons that could fall apart
More News