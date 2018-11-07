Amazing that McCullers pitched in the playoffs. Gave it everything he had for the #Astros. Get well soon @LMcCullers43 — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) November 6, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4402756" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros head to the Drake concert.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3438898" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The silver fox? Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers looks different lately, thanks to a hair transformation.

"Comeback SZN" is underway for Lance McCullers Jr.The Houston Astros pitcher underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Tuesday, which will sideline him for the entire 2019 season.But the 25-year-old is keeping it positive post-surgery. A day after declaring that he would be "better than ever," McCullers posted a photo of himself out of the operating room, with a sling on his bandaged right arm and a thumb up on his left hand.McCullers became a reliable arm for the Astros pitching staff despite missing a chunk of the 2018 season.Despite the length of time of his absence after surgery, he is expected to make a full recovery, the team said.McCullers was a 2017 All-Star Game selection. He appeared in 25 games, starting 22 of them. He had a 10-6 record in 2018.McCullers, though, had been ravaged with the injury bug over the last two seasons. He missed 43 games due to right elbow discomfort.He returned from a two-month stint on the disabled list, appearing in relief stints during the final week of the 2018 regular season. He also appeared out of the bullpen in five postseason appearances.Over his career, he is 29-22 in 83 appearances with a 3.67 ERA.