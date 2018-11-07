SPORTS

Lance McCullers Jr. missing Houston Astros' 2019 season after Tommy John surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

Lance McCullers ready for 'Comeback SZN' in post-surgery pic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"Comeback SZN" is underway for Lance McCullers Jr.

The Houston Astros pitcher underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Tuesday, which will sideline him for the entire 2019 season.

But the 25-year-old is keeping it positive post-surgery. A day after declaring that he would be "better than ever," McCullers posted a photo of himself out of the operating room, with a sling on his bandaged right arm and a thumb up on his left hand.

McCullers became a reliable arm for the Astros pitching staff despite missing a chunk of the 2018 season.

Despite the length of time of his absence after surgery, he is expected to make a full recovery, the team said.

McCullers was a 2017 All-Star Game selection. He appeared in 25 games, starting 22 of them. He had a 10-6 record in 2018.

McCullers, though, had been ravaged with the injury bug over the last two seasons. He missed 43 games due to right elbow discomfort.

He returned from a two-month stint on the disabled list, appearing in relief stints during the final week of the 2018 regular season. He also appeared out of the bullpen in five postseason appearances.



Over his career, he is 29-22 in 83 appearances with a 3.67 ERA.

RELATED STORIES
7 things to know about Lance McCullers Jr.
PARTY LIKE A RAP STAR: Lance McCullers spends birthday at Drake concert with Astros squad
EMBED More News Videos

Astros head to the Drake concert.

Astros' Lance McCullers adds metallic streak in hair transformation
EMBED More News Videos

The silver fox? Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers looks different lately, thanks to a hair transformation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssurgeryHouston AstrosMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Houston Texans waive kick returner Tyler Ervin
Vance Joseph: Demaryius Thomas no longer a Bronco; can't worry about that
Astros facing reality without reliable Marwin Gonzalez
Astros pitcher Brad Peacock welcomes new baby to family
More Sports
Top Stories
Thompson sentenced 25 years for Denny's chokehold death
Chauna Thompson quietly leaves court after husband's sentencing
Heavy storms with lightning take aim at Houston area
What you need to know about Nutcracker Market
Teen who killed girlfriend shared graphic images of her murder
Lina Hidalgo says Judge Emmett's defeat was not random
President Trump revokes CNN reporter's press credentials
Father faces murder charge after crash kills 8-year-old son
Show More
Judge allegedly let kids go if they promised not to kill anyone
VOTE OR BUST: Student travels 6 hours to Houston to cast ballot
Rescued worker gives thumbs up after being freed from trench
Houston's most dangerous intersections put drivers in peril
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
More News