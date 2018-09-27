SPORTS

Charlie Morton stayed behind in Houston during Astros' AL West title celebration for baby daughter's birth

Charlie Morton and his wife Cindy are proud parents of a baby daughter, their fourth child.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you saw the Houston Astros' champagne soaked celebration of their AL West title, you may have noticed starting pitcher Charlie Morton was missing in the festivities.

RELATED: Astros finally pop bottles for AL West title

In fact, there is a picture of Morton's face appearing via FaceTime from a phone held by George Springer.


There is a good reason Morton wasn't with his teammates.

On Thursday, Morton and his wife Cindy welcomed a baby girl, the couple's fourth child.


Back in July before the MLB All-Star Game, the 34-year-old right-hander, his wife, and their three little kids appeared on the red carpet, with Cindy rocking a baby bump.

Morton last pitched in the second of three games in the Astros' series with the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 22. He pitched only the first inning before leaving the game for shoulder discomfort.

Morton is expected to rejoin his teammates for the final series of the regular season in Baltimore. Morton is tabbed as the starter in the final game of the season Sunday.
